New lakefront community, WhiteWater Landing, announced in Chapin area of Lake Murray

WhiteWater Landing will feature interior and waterfront lots near Dreher Island State Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new residential development in the Chapin area of Lake Murray has been announced by Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

WhiteWater Landing is the last of the Timberlake family properties surrounding Timberlake Golf Club to be developed. The community, tucked behind Dreher Island State Park, will feature interior and waterfront properties with amenities such as views of the golf course, pool and pool house with a full-service kitchen, acres of natural green space, private boat storage areas, and deep, dockable waterfronts.

The proposed WhiteWater Landing is a continuation of development company American Land Holding's $40 million investment in three of the counties surrounding the lake -- Saluda, Newberry, and Lexington.

“Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board has enjoyed working with American Land Holdings for the last 5 years. This developer is in tune with the future of residential development by maximizing scenic landscapes, amenities, and more, to lure families to the pinnacle of the lake living experience,” said organization President and CEO Miriam Atria in a statement.