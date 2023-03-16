Electricity bills might be increasing for Dominion Energy customers

The average customer could see an extra $7.99 added to their monthly bill based on an average of 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy South Carolina customers could see an increase in their bill starting May 1.

Dominion Energy is proposing a rate increase. They say the money would be used to cover the cost of natural gas. The electric utility is asking the State Public Service Commission to approve the request.

If approved, the monthly bill of a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity would increase by 5.7% which is $7.99.

Dominion Energy sent a statement to News 19 which reads in part:

"Dominion Energy is committed to minimizing the impact of fuel costs on customers' bills. We must, however, recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day. We encourage customers to contact us if they need payment assistance."

"It is very frustrating," said customer Willie Johnson.

"It's just crazy because the cost of living is getting higher and higher with food, with housing, with electricity and everything and unfortunately our salaries are not catching up, so it is concerning," added Ashley Linder.

Linder said she understands this increase but she might have to change her electricity habits.

"I know this is the way the world is and the supply and demand and all the things that this has to happen - but as someone paying the bills it's just difficult," she said.

The increase will go in front of the Public Service Commission on March 30.