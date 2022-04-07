Why you could pay more for eggs as Easter approaches

A Mississippi company that produces eggs in more than a dozen states says it has seen a significant impact on prices since the outbreak of bird flu.

A Mississippi company that produces eggs in more than a dozen states says it has seen a significant impact on prices since the outbreak of bird flu.

The avian influenza virus is having a significant impact on egg prices, WAPT-TV reported.

Egg prices have jumped about $2 over the past three weeks compared to the same time last year, said Max Bowman, chief financial officer and vice president of Jackson-based Cal Maine Foods Inc.

Across the U.S., farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds due to bird flu. Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.