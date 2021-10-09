Happening today: Eviction and rental assistance in Orangeburg, SC

Assistance is available for those facing eviction in the Orangeburg area through South Carolina Legal Services

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Facing eviction in the Orangeburg area? South Carolina Legal Services (SCLS) will be available Friday, September 10, 2021, to individuals requiring eviction and rental assistance, or if you have lost your home in the Orangeburg area.

Those needing assistance can apply for in-person legal help, assistance with evictions, utility payments and relocation costs.

The event will be at 500 Fletcher Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are applying for assistance, you are asked to bring a valid ID, proof of income and some record of your lease agreement or payment to landlord (paystubs, tax documents, etc.).

Make an appointment by calling (803) 533-0116, ext. 4623 or 4618. Masks and social distancing required.