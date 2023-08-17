Your Facebook Page is going to be disabled?

This message looks like it could be real, but it's not.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At last count, there were an estimated 3.3 Billion active users on Facebook. The platform is one of the most common ways people keep up with friends and family.

It’s how we find out about news and events, which is why if all of a sudden you got a message saying your account was going to be disabled, you'd be concerned.

I got the message a few months ago and then again this week. It claims your page has been disabled due to you having some sort of false picture, video, or statement. The message tells you that you need to confirm your account in the next 24 hours otherwise your page will be permanently disabled.

If you're anxious about losing your pictures and things, or you use Facebook for your business, you probably missed the weird mistake of our and your and then how the word ‘page’ capitalized.

Scams are designed to get you to take action now and make you miss these mistakes.



When 2WTK Googled the Facebook message, there were a lot of articles debunking the scam.

One in particular from MyAntiSpyware.com was written in the last couple of months.

The article takes you step by step on how to report the scam, but the most important thing you can do is to not do something. Do not click the link.