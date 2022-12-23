FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays

Winter weather forced the closure of several Midwest hubs ahead of the Christmas holiday.

HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S

FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather.

“The safety of our team members remains our number one priority,” FedEx said in a statement on their website.

FedEx said potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24.

“FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability,” the delivery service said.

The company also said other operating companies may experience delays due to local weather conditions.

UPS said the weather across several regions was impacting both UPS Air and Ground network, including their hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Ill. As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected.