Onewheel skateboards linked to 4 deaths, feds say

WASHINGTON — Commuters and thrill-seekers should stay off Onewheel electric skateboards because the products can eject riders, causing serious injury and death, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

At least four people have died from traumatic head injuries after falling from the self-balancing boards made by Santa Cruz, California-based Future Motion, the agency stated. It is urging consumers to immediately stop using all six models made by the company, including Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT.

The fatalities, along with other incidents resulting in traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, fractures and ligament damage, were found to have occurred between 2019 and 2021, according to the CPSC. Onewheel products can suddenly stop while in motion, throwing riders off the machines, the agency said.

Future Motion has refused to recall the products, which have been on the market since 2014 and currently run between $1,050 and $2,200.

In a letter posted on social media Wednesday, the company acknowledged a risk in riding Onewheel, but went on to proclaim that those engaged in the sport would "rather live an inspired life than one stuck on the couch."

The company also offered its gratitude to the CPSC for its efforts at safeguarding the public, while saying its products are geared to adults who can assess the risks for themselves.

"Our world is better thanks to your efforts to keep consumers safe from paint with lead in it and hazardous children's toys among other things. But Onewheel is a recreational product used by adults who can make their own decisions, choose their own level of risk tolerance and embrace the future," it stated.

Future Motion in August did agree to a smaller recall of about 20,500 footpads for Onewheel GT electric skateboards.