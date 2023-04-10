Deputies said if it's too good to be true, it probably is.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area woman said she was scammed out of $500 trying to buy a dog online.

She said the seller blocked her and didn't give her the puppy, but she's more heartbroken because the dog was supposed to be for her son who recently lost his uncle in a terrible accident.

"I finally said, 'Fine let's do it. Maybe this will excite the family," said Kriscia Garcia.

Garcia said her brother died in a terrible DWI accident that left her broken and depressed.

"I thought a dog would make the family more happy," she said.

So she began looking online with her son.

They eventually found a page that was selling Saint Bernard's for $1,000. They contacted the seller and he asked for a deposit, which was something that wasn't out of the ordinary for the entrepreneur who also promotes her business online.

But then the seller told her he needed more money for the vet, and then he needed more again.

"At the end, I told him I am not sending you more money without a dog," Garcia said.

That's when the seller blocked her and she was out $500 and a dog.

The Better Business Bureau said situations like this are happening more often.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a big influx of people purchasing pet scams and then paying money upfront," said Leah Napoliello, vice president of BBB of South Texas.

That's why investigators have some tips to follow:

Don't hand over the money until you have the animal

Make sure the transaction is done at a police station or fire station

Do your research before purchasing online

"You have to vet your source," said Jonathan Zitzmann with Harris County Precinct 4. "You have to know who you are doing business with."

The bottom line,

The bottom line, police said if it feels too good to be true, it probably is.

"If someone is genuinely doing business, they are not going to be pushing and pressuring the deal if something doesn't feel right," Zitzmann said. "Follow your gut."

Garica said it's been a hard lesson to learn because she feels like she let her son down.

