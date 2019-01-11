Getting presents in the mail is always a good thing, right? Recently, a woman got a greeting card filled with gift cards.

Come to find out, the cards are real but the mailing is a scam. The gift cards can be traced back to a company called Mothers Lounge. It's a real business and the gift cards are real too. But as soon as you enter the card into the website, the cost of shipping jumps up, wiping out the value of the gift card, and leaving you to pay the rest.

The Better Business Bureau has even issued a warning about it this week, and even says the products being shipped from Mother Lounge are of low quality. So, if you get one of these letters, just toss it in the trash.

RELATED: No, The BBB Doesn't Text You

This scam will probably make the rounds in another way too. So remember, no one gives you something for free out of the blue!