Insurance companies advise Kia theft victims to buy different cars

Six Kias were reported stolen in one day. As a result, insurance companies are advising buying different car brands.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The continuing issue of stealing Kia cars is still happening. It happened to Jacklyn Szymoniak. Her car was stolen early Monday morning and was later found 12 hours later in West Seneca.

She loves her Kia, but her situation makes her consider a different kind of car.

Insurance companies are aware of the trend, seeing it on the social media app TikTok and advising former Kia car owners to buy a different car. Former Kia owners should consider the rising cost of parts and the backlog of availability of them are to be considered.

Also, the less expensive Kias are being targeted by thieves. The cost of damages may equal or exceed the amount of the vehicle.

If you're going to buy another Kia, try considering one with an engine immobilizer or one that does not need a turnkey.