Mockingbird recalls 149,000 strollers over cracked frames that pose safety risk to children

There have been 138 reports of cracks in the single-to-double strollers' frame, which can injure or cause children to fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Mockingbird has voluntarily recalled some 149,000 of its strollers due to possible cracks in the frame that can injure or cause children to fall.

There have been 138 reports of cracks in the single-to-double strollers' frame, with eight children receiving cuts, scratches or bruising, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The cracks can also pose a fall risk for children riding in the stroller, the commission added.

In a statement, Mockingbird said the recall includes single-to-double strollers with certain lot numbers. The company asked anyone with a recalled stroller, which retails anywhere from $395 to $450, request a "frame reinforcement kit" that includes two small clamps that attach to the stroller frame and stop the crack from occurring.

To see if your stroller is included in the recall, visit the company's website here.

We’re sharing an important message about a voluntary recall on certain Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. Swipe... Posted by Mockingbird on Thursday, November 10, 2022