New program allows EBT cards to be used for entry to some South Carolina attractions

Families can use EBT Perks at participating museums, zoos and aquariums in the state for free or reduced entry prices

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced a new program that allows families who receive SNAP benefits to use their EBT cards at participating local attractions.

The new program -- EBT Perks -- allows SNAP household members to get free or discounted admission to some of South Carolina's leading attractions. Those wishing to use the perks must present their EBT card and a valid government-issued photo ID at the entrance of the attraction. Participating attractions include: