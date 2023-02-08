Residents at Columbia apartment complex say they've been without cool air for weeks and aren't getting help from property management

A week without air conditioning in the middle of South Carolina's summer is a nightmare that has come true for some in a Columbia apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in a Columbia apartment complex say they're frustrated after receiving little help with broken air conditioning units.

It's been a stressful week for William Cramer.

Cramer has been a resident at the Austin Woods apartment complex for close to a decade. He says a week ago his A/C unit busted, bringing the temperature of his apartment to above 80 degrees inside. Suffering from COPD and other health complications, Cramer worried the high temperatures could be a risk to his well-being.

'I can't go back upstairs to do normal things, like maybe wash a load of clothes or whatever it is, I don't have a routine here anymore because I wake up over there, I feel like I'm in a jail cell." He explains it's weighing on his emotions and mental health, saying, "There's nothing I can do about this, you're going to have to sit there and be sweaty. Nothing I can do, nobody I can call."

He has now been forced to sleep on his living room couch because the upstairs rooms are too hot and unsafe. He says he called his property managers multiple times and was told someone would be sent out to fix the unit.

He says that person never arrived.

"[the property manager] told me on the phone, 'Mr. Cramer, I'm drawing you up a work form, this is two or three weeks ago." He pleads, "It's awful, I don't think anyone should be treated this way, whoever you are." Cramer adds.

While we were visiting Cramer, residents from other parts of the complex described some of the situations they've been dealing with.

One woman who wanted to remain anonymous says, "When I called, I let them know. They were like 'Oh well, we don't know what's about to come because you're not the only one, it's about thirty of you without air.' and I'm like 'Y'all don't think that's a priority to get our air fixed in the middle of the summer in South Carolina?"

Residents also tell News19 they haven't been offered alternative places to stay, reimbursement for cooling equipment, or compensation for the inconvenience.

A person in the leasing office at Austin Woods said they had no additional comment but that they are working on the air conditioning units.

When we tried the phone number linked to the front office, it went to a voicemail box that couldn't receive messages.

We also tried to reach someone from ORE Living, the company that maintains the property but did not receive any response.

Emily Blackshire is an attorney with Appleseed Legal Justice Center and Equal Justice Works.

She explains landlords have a requirement to provide safe and healthy living conditions "If air conditioning goes out and it's a hundred degrees outside for weeks at a time as we're all very familiar with in South Carolina, that materially affects the health and safety and the physical condition of the property when it's hot and not ventilated because there no air conditioning, the rest of the property can also deteriorate." She claims.

She says if you find yourself in a similar situation you do have rights. She explains you can give your landlord a 14-day notice that they haven't been upholding their side of the lease agreement, and it's their job to, in good faith, attempt to remedy within those 14 days or risk the lease being broken.

Blackshire also says in the letter residents need to list out all the ways that their landlord is in material non-compliance with the lease agreement or with their duties as a landlord.