COLUMBIA, S.C. — Halloween is almost here, which means soon the streets will be filled with families walking door to door to collect candy.

But with more people than usual on the streets, this makes Halloween one of the deadliest days for pedestrian-involved car accidents.

Red Cross has some tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this spooky season:

First, make sure treat-or-treaters can see and be seen. This can include using face make-up instead of a mask, giving them a flashlight, adding reflective tape to their costumes and dressing them in light colored clothing. You should also be sure their costumes are flame-resistant.

Next, Plan a trick-or-treat route in advance. This way adults know in advance where they're going and can avoid confusion and last minute changes.

Remind trick-or-treaters, especially small children, to walk on the sidewalk, look both ways before crossing, avoid running and to avoid crossing between parked cars. It's also important they only go to doors that have their porch light on.

And finally, check candy and discard any candy that you are not familiar with at the end of the night. You should also get rid of any candy that does not have a wrapper or if it could be a choking hazard for your child. Several law enforcement agencies are also warning for the potential of drug-laced candies.



The American Red Cross also has tips for drivers and homeowners: