SC disability service loses license after state says client reportedly ate floor parts, missed medications

A SC Commission has voted to revoke its licenses to Lutheran Services Carolinas' after it found violations, including a client reportedly eating floor parts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A company providing support services to those with disabilities is under fire after the State of South Carolina said residents were not properly cared for.

They're called Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) and serve those with mental and developmental challenges in North and South Carolina.

The S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, or DDSN, said improper distribution of medication was just one of the violations it found at LSC.

At an emergency meeting of the DDSN Commission in November, the state laid out its case, saying its concerns started months prior when it was notified a resident reportedly ate part of the flooring.

"Our review revealed a failure to secure and/or administer ordered medications or treatments promptly or at all. A failure to accurately and consistently document known health conditions or diagnoses. A failure to follow up promptly or at all with physicians recommendations to seek services from a specialist such a neurologist," Ann Dalton, DDSN Director of Quality Management, said.

But, an attorney for LSC said the state's argument did not provide a full picture.

"I think if all I knew about this situation was what Mrs. Dalton said, I would burn it all down," LSC Attorney Micah Caskey said, "... but what has been presented to you is not in fact the complete and total story."

News19 reached out to LSC for comment, but did not hear back by story publication December 5.

The commission ultimately voted to revoke all of its licenses to LSC and work toward transitioning residents elsewhere.

LSC also supports refugees, seniors and those in foster care. DDSN said it does not oversee those programs, therefore they will not be impacted.

The state says CHESCO, another provider, will assume operation of homes currently managed by Lutheran Services Carolinas, supporting the roughly 60 people impacted.

Meanwhile, Lutheran has appealed the decision. That hearing is set for January.

Jerri Davison is with Able SC, an advocacy group for those with disabilities.

"We're happy to see that someone has stepped in and said, okay, this is serious and this needs to stop," Davison said. "It's supposed to feel like a home environment. They're supposed to have access to their medications.... There could be long term, serious health consequences. So, I think this system worked in this instance... and so we'll have to wait and see."