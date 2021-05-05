Pandora, world's largest jewelry maker, to use only lab-grown diamonds

Diamonds may be a symbol of enduring love, but there is a lot of blood, sweat and tears before they land in that velvet jewelry box.

Pandora, the world's largest jeweler, will no longer use mined diamonds and instead sell only lab-grown sparklers.

So why the change? Let’s connect the dots.

What is a lab-grown diamond?

First, what is a lab-grown diamond? Let’s just say these aren’t rhinestones— they are the real thing. But instead of being drilled out of the ground, scientists grow them in a lab. They use carbon and subject it to high temperatures and pressure, mimicking the natural process that makes diamonds. The resulting diamonds are identical to the ones found in the earth.

Plus, lab-made diamonds are cheaper, meaning you can shine bright like Rihanna without spending like her.

Diamond mining funds labor abuse

Diamonds may be a symbol of enduring love, but there is a lot of blood, sweat and tears before they land in that velvet jewelry box. In Africa, where many of Earth’s diamonds are mined, the gems have helped finance violent civil wars, fed corruption and propped up brutal dictators.

Miners on the continent are not just underpaid, they are also physically abused. Experts also estimate over 70 countries use child labor to get diamonds out of the ground.

Farmers impacted by diamond mining

Then there is the environmental impact. While diamond mining is heavily regulated in some countries, there are just as many where it is not. This has led to deforestation, rivers being rerouted and land stripped of its topsoil. For impoverished countries, this can be devastating to farmers who have depended on those resources for generations.