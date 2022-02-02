Woman shares advice after being targeted by Publishers Clearing House scam

February is the month for the annual PCH sweepstakes, and scammers know that. Below are tips on how to recognize this scam.

February brings the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and Publishers Clearing House annual multi-million dollar award. And this one brings scammers out of the woodwork.

Marlene, 87, got a voicemail saying she was the winner.

"Today's your big day! We have sent to you a winner's notification letter," the voicemail said.

"He seemed very sincere," Marlene said. "They were holding my funds for me at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York."

Marlene was told she would also get a new car too.

"A BMW, 3 years of gas, and 3 years of free insurance on that car," Marlene said.

Luckily, she got suspicious because it was all a scam.

"In the first place, I was not entered in the sweepstakes, and in the second place, they did not use my name," Marla said.

People who need money after the holidays are really vulnerable to these Publishers Clearing House scams. That's because their big drawing is at the end of February and the company is currently advertising on TV and social media.

Michelle Florence, Marlene's goddaughter, worries other seniors may fall for it.

"You get excited, you think you won the sweepstakes, and some people think maybe I did enter. And before they know it, their whole life savings is gone."

Besides calls, other victims are targeted with official-looking letters and checks that turn out to be fake.

PCH now warns of scams on its website, saying:

It will never call to say you are a winner

And it will never ask you to pay taxes or legal fees upfront

Marlene has one other tip for other winner hopefuls like her.

"They don't leave a message on your answering machine, they come in person!"