Rapid Shelter Columbia seeking donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the winter of 2022 the City of Columbia set up the Rapid Shelter program, meant to help meet the needs of the city's unsheltered community with counseling and temporary housing. The 50 mini pallet-style homes that started out as an expansion of the inclement weather shelter now serve as temporary housing for men and women over the age of 18 who are chronically unsheltered.
Rapid Shelter Columbia offers primary care, mental health, substance and overall physical/mental well-being and support.
Because of the success of the program, Rapid Shelter Columbia is asking for donations of certain day-to-day items such as:
- Hygiene supplies: Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and lotion
- Shower shoes (various sizes for men and women)
- Comet bus passes
- Pillows
- Blankets
- Towels
- Washcloths
- Underwear (various sizes for men and women)
- Journals
- Books
- Reusable water bottles
- Storage bins
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 191 Calhoun St., Columbia, 29201.