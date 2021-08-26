Public input sought in proposed Hardscrabble Road rezoning, development

Richland County town hall meeting a chance for public comment on proposed rezoning, development of 100 acres in northeast Richland

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County is hosting a town hall meeting for the public to voice opinions on a proposed rezoning request in the northeast portion of the county.

The request by the property owner and the developer, DH Horton, is for rezoning approximately 100 acres at 1635 Hardscrabble Road from rural to residential single-family. If the rezoning is allowed, DH Horton proposes development of the approximately 55% of the property to include 216 single family homes. The remaining 45% of the property would remain open green space.

The property on Hardscrabble is bounded by Jasmine Place subdivision to the west, Crane Creek to the north, and woodlands to the east.