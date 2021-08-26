Public input sought in proposed Hardscrabble Road rezoning, development

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County is hosting a town hall meeting for the public to voice opinions on a proposed rezoning request in the northeast portion of the county.
The request by the property owner and the developer, DH Horton, is for rezoning approximately 100 acres at 1635 Hardscrabble Road from rural to residential single-family. If the rezoning is allowed, DH Horton proposes development of the approximately 55% of the property to include 216 single family homes. The remaining 45% of the property would remain open green space.
The property on Hardscrabble is bounded by Jasmine Place subdivision to the west, Crane Creek to the north, and woodlands to the east.
Interested individuals may attend the town hall meeting 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, at Richland County Adult Activity Center, 7494 Parklane Road. A recording of the July 7 town hall meeting on the same subject can be found on Richland County's YouTube channel.