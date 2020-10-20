New low cost carrier to begin flights from Columbia to Florida in December

Silver Airways to schedule two flights a week from Columbia Metropolitan Airport to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Travel options from Columbia to South Florida will increase as representatives from Columbia Metropolitan Airport have announced that discount carrier Silver Airways will begin service to three Florida cities in December.

The airline will schedule two flights per week (Thursdays and Sundays) to Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale for those seeking warm beaches or family theme park getaways.

“We are delighted to introduce Silver’s safe, reliable, and customer friendly service to Columbia, South Carolina -- “The Real Southern Hot Spot,” said Steve Rossum, chief executive officer of Silver Airways. “Columbia and the surrounding communities comprise a vibrant region bursting with natural beauty, historic significance, countless recreational opportunities, a growing and progressive business community, and one of the most storied public universities in the South. We are very excited.”

Expect initial fares to be as low as $49 one way.

“With three new routes in the market, our valued passengers will have even more options to accommodate their air service needs to the Sunshine State and perhaps, even further into the Caribbean.” said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Kim Jamieson. “With the timing of this announcement, I really do believe that the silver lining of 2020 is actually hot pink, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Silver, with the fleet of showy fuschia aircraft featuring white flamingos, operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas and the airline's Caribbean network connects Puerto Rico with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Dominica and Santiago, Dominican Republic.

The airline is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca and Copa Airlines, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul, Bahamasair, Emirates and Hahn Air. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network.