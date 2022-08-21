Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash

Some spammers are using real names and ranks of local law enforcement when they call asking for cash and personal information.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments.

It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.

"Apparently, someone is going and they're getting the name of someone who actually works here at the Sheriff's Department," Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said. "They're also getting that rank and sometimes even a title as well."

While scams can vary, Investigator Michael Edwards with the Richland County Sheriff's Department, said some callers are changing their numbers to look local.

"They'll call saying your nephew's in jail. We need money. Send gift cards. Sometimes it's, we're law enforcement. We have a warrant for your arrest," Investigator Edwards said. "If something feels off, it is off. If somebody's asking you for money over the phone, it's always important to verify that."

Unpaid traffic fines, jury duty, and warrants for arrest are typically not business law enforcement would handle over the phone, Capt. Myrick says.

"As a general rule, we're not going to conduct any sort of law enforcement business over the phone like that," Capt. Myrick said, "and we're certainly not going to make any Apple gift card or Amazon gift card a part of any sort of payment.... Anytime you hear someone reference, we need you to go and do this, or we need you to stay on the phone with you when you do this.... if they're insistent with you... and basically demanding that they need to stay on the phone with you while you get in your car and go buy this, that's an indicator that you need to hang up the phone. Nothing but trouble's on the other end of that line."

So, how can consumers protect themselves?

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), joining the National Do Not Call Registry can help curb some telemarketing calls.

A person's cell phone or service provider may also have resources to guard against unwanted calls.

Blocking calls or using call blocking apps like AT&T Active Armor or T-Mobile Scam Shield are additional service-provider options.

"The best thing to do if you have been scammed or even just think you have been scammed is to go ahead and let us know about that," Capt. Myrick said, "and that could help you with your bank or your financial institution perhaps, maybe recover those funds. However, each case is different. So, certainly, it's best to just end the call as soon as something doesn't sound right."