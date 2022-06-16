Thinking of buying a home? Columbia event offers tips and techniques to homebuyers

All Access Columbia Homeownership Workshop scheduled for Thursday, June 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Even with interest rates on the rise, for some, owning your own home can be an investment in your future. If you have been considering buying a home, the City of Columbia's Community Development department will be hosting a homeownership workshop on Tuesday, June 23.

Community Development strives to improve the quality of life of the city's residents by providing economic opportunities, increasing homeownership and building neighborhoods. The department offers a range of federal grants and programs to make it easier for individuals to attain homeownership.

The All Access Columbia Homeownership Workshop will take place 5-8 p.m. June 23 at the Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby St., off Farrow Road in Columbia. Representatives from area financial institutions will be on hand to talk to prospective homeowners about how to pre-qualify for a home loan. Other topics of discussion will include home loan programs available through City of Columbia, credit and budgeting, and basic do-it-yourself projects and home maintenance tips.