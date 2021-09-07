Two South Carolina cities ranked best places to retire by WalletHub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thinking of retiring and making a move to a new city? You may not have to look to far. WalletHub, a website that looks at quality of life issues as they relate to financial matters, has ranked 2021's Best & Worst Places to Retire -- and two South Carolina cities rank in the top 15 out of 180 cities considered.
WalletHub looked at factors such as cost of living, climate, leisure time activities, retired taxpayer-friendliness and state's health infrastructure and analyzed the data to rank the best places for retirees to stretch their dollar without sacrificing lifestyle.
The results: Charleston ranked the second-best city in the United States for retirees while Columbia came in at number 11.
- Orlando, FL
- Charleston, SC
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Tampa, FL
- Minneapolis, MN
- Denver, CO
- Cincinnati, OH
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Miami, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Columbia, SC
- San Francisco, CA
- Casper, WY
- Tempe, AZ
- St. Petersburg, FL
By the way, the two worst places in the US for retirees? San Bernardino, CA and Newark, NJ.