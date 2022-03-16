x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

Here are ways to prevent people from stealing gas from your vehicle

Police say criminals are targeting unattended vehicles for gas, but they're not going through the gas tank door.
Credit: WPMT

INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices continue to rise across the country, police are starting to see more people stealing gas.

Police say criminals are targeting unattended vehicles for gas, but they're not going through the gas tank door — instead, they're drilling holes underneath cars and draining the gas from the tank.

Experts with AAA Hoosier Car Club in Indianapolis recommend parking your car in a garage or fenced-in area. If you live in the city and rely on street parking, they suggest parking your car in a well-lit area that is highly visible. 

"Say you have to park on the street: You want to park with your fuel door facing out toward the street, so that way, it's not going to be as easy for someone to hide behind your car and steal your gas," said Lisa Wall, with AAA Hoosier Car Club.

RELATED: No, it’s not cheaper to fill a gas-powered vehicle than charge an electric one

RELATED: Don't pay full price for gas. Do this instead

Experts also recommend checking your car's fuel gauge and underneath your car for a puddle before a commute.

If you do find yourself being a victim of this, experts say it could cost thousands just to replace a fuel tank for your vehicle.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

New study shows that South Carolina ranks in the top 10 for worst drivers in the U.S.