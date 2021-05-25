Yes, diaper prices are getting more expensive. Here's why

Manufactures have said they expect the prices of popular brands like Pampers and Huggies to continue to spike.

HOUSTON — Parents of small children already know this, but diapers are expensive and the bad news is they are about to get even pricier.

Let’s connect the dots.

Warning from major manufacturers

Two of the big names in diapers have already announced they are raising prices. Proctor and Gamble, which makes brands like Pampers and Luvs, and also feminine care products, warned consumers about the price hike. That comes as Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures Huggies and Pull-ups, said it was raising prices in June.

Why the increase?

It’s a perfect storm that is affecting a lot of goods we buy. Thanks to shipping delays, supply chain disruptions and consumer behavior because of the pandemic. A lot of manufacturers are raising prices. That includes not just necessities like diapers but also furniture, electronics and household goods.

Shipping issues, demand creates delay