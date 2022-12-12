Sumter customers speak out on possible Duke Energy Progress rate hike

The company is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years.

SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers.

The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years.

The second of three public hearings was held at Sumter High School where customers shared their thoughts on the proposal with many asking the Public Service Commission (PSC), which will decide on the matter, to deny the company's request.

"I just question whether it is really necessary at this time for an increase when everybody is struggling such as we are," one customer said, "and I know that businesses are struggling too and the pandemic certainly did not help any of us. However, we really don't have much of a choice. Our bill comes in. We have to pay it."

Duke Energy said the increase will help pay for upgrades, including those that keep the power grid secure.

"We're taking those costs, which we believe to be reasonable, prudent and just, to improve the performance of the grid and to make the energy experience better for customers," Duke Energy Spokesman Ryan Mosier said

But, the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), which helps oversee the utility, said the amount Duke Energy is asking for is higher than what's needed. The ORS believes a roughly $8 increase would be more appropriate.

"Our position is we want to give the Commission the information they need to set just and reasonable rates," ORS Executive Director Nanette Edwards said, "rates that are affordable, but yet provide reliable, high quality utility service."

While the Commission will have to consider this and other testimony over the coming months, the majority of customers to speak Monday night were decided.

"Please, please temper the signing off on rate increases," another customer said.

The next public hearing will take place Tuesday, December 13 at 6 p.m. at the Florence County Public Service Building Auditorium, located at 2685 S. Irby Street in Florence.

Comments can also be made on January 3 and Wednesday January 4, if needed, in person at 101 Executive Center Drive Hearing Room in Columbia and virtually.