Upcoming job fairs in Richland and Lexington counties through Sept. 30, 2021

Opportunities for job seekers in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Job seekers in the Midlands have opportunities for finding employment at these upcoming career fairs.

Kardex Remstar Hiring Event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, SC Works Columbia, 700 Taylor St. The international storage solutions company is looking to hire various positions at its West Columbia location. Starting salaries begin at $15-$20 per hour for positions including forklift operators, powder coat painters, and CNC operators. Applicants must pass background and drug tests. Applications -- along with a resume -- must be submitted through SC Works Online Services at job.scworks.org. Initial interviews will be conducted on site during the event.

Richland School District Two: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 25, at Richland Two Institute for Innovation, 763 Fashion Drive. The district is seeking to hire school bus drivers. Applicants must be 21 years or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass background checks. Hires can expect a starting salary of $16.36 per hour with a minimum guarantee of seven hours a day for 183 days of work per year. Extra pay can be earned by driving buses for field trips, after school programs and more. Sign-on bonuses, performance bonuses and longevity retention incentives are available and drivers are eligible for SC Public Employee Benefit Authority health and dental benefits and retirement plans. Trainers will be available to answer questions and assist in the application process. Call (803) 419-2524 for more information.

Veterans Affairs: online application for various locations throughout the United States, including Columbia, SC. Veterans Affairs (VA) is hiring Veteran Service Representatives (DHA and MP), Rating Veterans Service Representatives (DHA and MP) and Legal Administrative Specialists (DHA and MP). Click on the links next to the jobs for more information and to apply online. Deadline to apply for VA positions is Sept. 27.

2nd Chance hiring event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. Hosted by CVS, Path2Redemption, The Meeting Place and City of Columbia. Hiring event focuses on individuals transitioning back into society. Free laptop for eligible applicants.