A look at Lexington County's 57-acre housing and retail development

According to local residents the land used to be full of trees, now it's the site of a construction site, and soon, a new housing and shopping development.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An area near Red Bank in Lexington is starting to look very different as developers turn a 50-acre plot of land into shopping and residential property.

Austin Dunn is a physical therapist and a client director at Drayer Physical Therapy along Platt Springs Road in Lexington. He's been at the location for 2 years and recalls seeing a large plot of trees across the street, but says that the landscape is changing quickly.

"We've seen the trees swaying like the Lorax, falling down. But as I've been coming to work the last few weeks, I've seen more and more clearance and now it's basically a dirt lot."

That's a similar story for Brittany Harris, she lives by the property and has seen it change shape.

"I just noticed they were clearing the area out. A lot of different work trucks and different people out there sometimes during the day. I just kinda figure that they were probably going to put another housing development over there or something," she said.

It's all part of a 50-acre development according to the NAI Columbia commercial real estate firm.

In a press release from the company, it says the group will be developing the area into a mixed-use area, named 'Platt Springs Crossing.' the firm says, it will be "bringing multiple national and regional users, along with a residential component, to a growing Lexington market."

The idea of a new place to shop, or live makes Harris excited about the possibilities.

"I would definitely like to have another sit-down eatery spot. Just, you know, more family oriented where me and my family can come sometimes on the weekend and just dine in."

Dunn, who is also a White Knoll high school graduate, claims he's seen the area take shape over decades. He's excited an increase in population could mean more business-

"Being a physical therapist, that's my main thing, is trying to help people get better. If there's any injuries or anything else going on...I can get a better opportunity to help people, then that's the main goal."