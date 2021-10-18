More development in Blythewood? Richland County seeks input on 121-acre zoning request

Developer requests rezoning of Farrow Road tract from industrial to residential

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Richland County Council is seeking public input on a possible rezoning issue Monday evening.

Councilman Derrek Pugh is hosting the 6 p.m. meeting Monday, October 18, at Killian Park Gymnasium, 1424 Marthan Lane, Blythewood. Discussion will be about the possible rezoning of a 121-acre tract at 10523 Farrow Road.

A developer wants to rezone the site from heavy industrial to residential single-family medium density. On a site of this size, there could potentially be 242 half-acre lots up to 484 quarter-acre lots.

Richland County Council requires an ordinance amending the official zoning map to pass three Council readings by majority vote before a rezoning request to be enacted.

Councilman Pugh, who represents the area, and planning staff will at the meeting to answer questions and address concerns about the rezoning request. If you plan on attending the meeting, please note that face coverings will be required and physical distancing will be enforced.