Walmart announced Thursday more than 912,000 associates will receive a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses.

The announcement comes after a strong fourth quarter sales growth.

The associates received their bonuses in their paychecks on Thursday. In Florida, associates will be awarded about $16.3 million for fourth quarter performance.

“Walmart continues to make every day easier not just for our customers, but also for our associates – providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said Elise Vasquez-Warner, vice president and regional general manager for Walmart in Central Florida. “Our associates play an important role in our success, and today’s announcement is just one way we are celebrating their hard work and dedication to serving customers throughout Florida.”

Walmart said both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the entire fiscal year, Walmart associates in the U.S. received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Florida, associates shared more than $65.5 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.