Fewer traditional and artificial trees expected this holiday

Nationwide supply chain issues are affecting almost every industry. When it comes to your holiday celebrations, fewer trees may be available.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — 'Twas the month before Christmas, when all through the state, were tree farmers like the Caldwell's of Winnsboro, working to make the holiday great.

"I will be making wreaths all the time, for quite a while," Jenny Caldwell laughed.

But, one challenge some did not expect?

Supply chain issues that pose a threat.

"Back in 2008, when there was a recession, a lot of Fraser fir farmers were hit pretty hard," Caldwell said. "So, there was kind of a cutting back of the ones that were being planted, and that’s kind of had a trickle effect.”

Fewer trees grown mean fewer to sell.

But that's not the only challenge that has farmers unwell.

The American Christmas Tree Association sums it up best, with fire, drought and heat waves affecting the Northwest.

It has cut down their crops, and that's not all.

A supply chain overload means fewer artificial trees this fall.

And, consumers will surely pay the price, with higher costs that are anything but nice.

Still, farmers say the season will be merry.

Despite fewer traditional trees, other species aren't so scary.

Just take it from Sharon Brissey with Hidden Trails Christmas Farm in Laurens County.

"All the local farms in the state of South Carolina have ample trees to choose from," Brissey said, "but if you’re wanting that Frazer fir, and you’re wanting to go to South Carolina, you may or may not face a few challenges.”

So, holiday shoppers, listen close and don't fret.