COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tax deadline is a little over two months away and one money expert is saying tax software is getting smarter each year to make it easier to file taxes, without the help of an accountant.

Steven Hughes, Founder and Director of Program Development of Know Money Inc. stopped by the News19 Studios on Monday, and provided four areas to focus on before filing your taxes, to avoid common mistakes:

Calculations - Built-in calculators do the adding and subtracting for you, but you still have to make sure your initial numbers are correct. Be sure to validate your numbers before you submit your taxes. The IRS does not mind telling you that you are wrong, and that you have to pay (financially) for being wrong.

Income Reports - Unreported earnings can lead to penalties. Write down all of the locations of your bank accounts, investment accounts, and sources of income. Make sure to have your 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, and 1099-DIV to add any money you've received from dividends or interest from savings and investment accounts.

Charitable Contributions - All types of can be counted when you file - cars, cash, clothes, church contributions, and more should be including when you file your taxes. If you have donated more than $250 to a nonprofit organization, they will often present a written letter of acknowledgment or a receipt to help keep track of donations. Follow the donation tax rules and be mindful as you calculate the value of items you have given away.

Deadlines - Since April 15 falls on a business day this year, it is the official deadline to file your taxes. If you believe you cannot make the deadline, file an extension which will push your deadline to October. Many taxpayers will put off filing until the very last minute, but use your extension(s) wisely.

For additional information and more money tips, check out knowmoney.org.