Gas prices are falling. Here's a look at the cost of other everyday items.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traveling just became a little cheaper as gas prices continue to fall.

The national average is about $4.68, down $0.13 from a week ago, according to AAA.

In South Carolina, costs are even lower at about $4.19. That's down $0.12 from last week.

Tailib Lomax was getting gas in Columbia Sunday.

“I just drove from St. Louis probably like two days ago and it was actually like a dollar higher up there," Lomax said. "So, it was a blessing to see it a dollar lower down here.”

Industry analysts predict drivers could see another 10-to-20-cent drop in fuel costs amid oil price cuts, but don't expect to see those changes in all expenses.

Shops and grocery stores continue to face higher costs.

"Our men's button-downs," Isaac Lawson, Manager at The Oops! Company in Five Points, said, "some of the prices have gone up maybe $5 to $10."

It's a national problem that's hitting close to home, as financial analyst GOBankingRates estimates men's suits and outerwear were up more than 20% across the U.S. from April to April.

“I’m hoping that the prices can come down a little bit because I do like the old prices of some of the men’s button-downs," Lawson said.

Grocery prices remain high as well.

Record-high inflation, high demand, and the war in Ukraine are partly to blame.

In a June report, The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted egg costs could rise more than 20% this year. Fish and seafood could rise by over 9% and dairy products could rise by 11.5%.

Ashley Linder said her gift shop, A Little Happy in Five Points, has been faring well so far - a trend they hope will continue.

"I’ve seen a few things go up in price, like maybe $0.50," Linder said. "I’m looking up.”