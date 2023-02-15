Harbison 'Tuesday Morning' store to close

The company's website said the stores are underperforming.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Get ready to say goodbye to one of the Columbia area "Tuesday Morning" stores.

The discount home furnishings store operates close to 500 stores and six in South Carolina.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020.

On the Tuesday Morning website a list of stores across the county are closing and six in South Carolina are closing-Charleston, Aiken and Columbia.

The Midlands has one store that is closing, the store located on Harbison Blvd at Harbison Court.

There is no date for the final day of store operation although the website says that they're expected to last eight weeks or less.