This company's expansion will offer 80 new jobs for South Carolinians

The company’s $6 million investment is set to create 80 new jobs by the first quarter of 2023.

PELZER, S.C. — Kelley Engineering, a premier designer and manufacturer of custom automation equipment, announced that it will be expanding operations in Anderson County.

The company is set to invest $6 million dollars which will result in 80 new jobs. It emerged in 2015 and is designed to provide automation equipment, computer numerical control, machining, and metal fabrication for a variety of industries across the Southeast including aerospace, automotive, injection molding, packaging, tires and more.

It is currently located at 1709 Easley Highway in Pelzer, while the newest facility will expand the company’s build-to-print manufacturing operations and accommodate growth to meet increasing demand, according to the company.

CEO of Kelley Engineering, Matt Kelley says he's excited about the new change.

"This latest expansion will give us a combined 82,000 square feet which will allow us to expand our manufacturing and automation capabilities," Kelley said. "It is easy to buy a building and equipment, but the people you hire are what makes a company great.”