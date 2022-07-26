Select businesses chosen for the program will have the opportunity to pitch directly to Lowe’s representatives and leadership executives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's is looking for the next big product.



Starting Tuesday, July 26, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes can apply for a chance to participate in their first-ever live event. Lowe’s said it plans to invest a target of $5 million in purchase orders to new suppliers with opportunities for products to be carried within the company’s more than 1,700 retail stores and online.

Select businesses chosen for the program will have the opportunity to pitch directly to Lowe’s representatives and leadership executives on Nov. 2-3 at the new Lowe's Tech Hub in Sout End.

“Into the Blue: Lowe’s Product Pitch Event gives entrepreneurs the chance to take their business to the next level,” Bill Boltz, executive vice president, merchandising, said. “We are inviting businesses of any size to apply for Into the Blue because the more innovative products we uncover, the more solutions we can provide to our customers to make their homes and lives better.”

Prospective suppliers selected to attend will be notified by early September. Visit Lowes.com/Suppliers for complete entry terms and to apply to participate in the program. The last day for entries is Aug. 14.

