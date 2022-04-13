If the winner chooses the cash option, she or he will collect $67.3 million.

Someone in Minnesota has a new address, smack dab in the middle of easy street.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in the state matched all six numbers in the April 12 drawing, landing someone a $106 million jackpot. Lottery officials say it is the first Mega Millions jackpot won in Minnesota since the state joined the game in 2010.

The winning ticket was sold at the Holiday Station Store at 14350 Xkimo St. in Ramsey. The business claims $50,000 for selling that ticket.

Mega Millions jackpot winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, and after the winner comes forward they have 60 days to choose between the cash and annuity options.

If the ticket holder chooses the cash option, she or he will walk away with $67.3 million. If selecting to receive the winnings via a 30-payment annuity, those payments increase by 5 percent each year. The winner or winners receive their first annuity payment or cash jackpot within two weeks from the day they claim the prize.

The Mega Millions website says the largest jackpot ever claimed was $1.537 billion... yes, billion... in South Carolina back in October of 2018.

The odds of matching all six numbers is just over 302 million to 1.

Minnesota Lottery officials remind residents that 40% of the net proceeds from every ticket sold go to keeping the state's lakes and rivers clean and healthy, while the other 60% goes into Minnesota's general fund.

