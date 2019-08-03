CONCORD, N.C. — A North Carolina man claimed his second million dollar prize in two years in Raleigh this week.

Terry Splawn of Concord won his first million in April 2017 after he bought a Millionaire Bucks ticket from Sam's Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road.

He went to the same store on Wednesday for a $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket -- and struck gold again.

“I was surprised,” Splawn said. “I couldn’t believe I hit again. I just thought, ‘This can’t be happening.’”

After choosing the lump sum and withholding taxes, Splawn took home $424,506. He said he didn't get to do much with the money from his first win.

“My wife spent most of the last prize remodeling our home,” Splawn said. “I’m keeping this one. I’m going to put it aside for a rainy day.”

Ticket sales from games like $150 Million Cash Explosion help raise more than $650 million a year for education, according to the NC Education Lottery.

