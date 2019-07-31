Dealing with bills when you are low on cash can be stressful, especially if you're just getting use to this "adulting" thing. However, some parents are helping their children adult carry that financial weight.

According to a new study conducted by Money Under 30, nearly half (46%) of millennials reported getting monthly help from their parents for basic costs.

The survey found that the biggest areas where parents are helping out are cellphone bills.. Other things they might need money for are groceries, rent, health insurance and gas.

Money Under 30

Experts say many millennials are having to rely on their parents because of student loan debt, low salaries and a high cost of living that past generations did not have to deal with.