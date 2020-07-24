Need a job? More than 95,000 available statewide, officials say

The state's job database includes listings for a range of skill-sets including health care, sales, security, management and more.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's unemployment rate has hit record highs over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating new challenges for job seekers.

"Some folks are waiting to be called back to the jobs that they had before. Some folks may not be going back," Grey Parks, Assistant Executive Director for Employment Services at the State Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) said. "So, it's the full process for them. How can we help them with things as basic as a resume or helping them with their interviewing skills. How can we do this if they don't want to come into an SC Works Center?"

According to Parks, 95,000 jobs are currently available across the state. The agency's job database includes listings for a range of skill-sets including health care, sales, security, management and more.

Many of the SC Works centers have opened their campuses to assist job seekers and also have staff available to help in a virtual capacity.

"SC Works online is the statewide job database... There's literally anything and everything in that system," Mike Wuest, SCDEW's Regional Midland's Manager said. "We want to make sure that they're registered and they have a profile. We want to make sure that they have a resume that's good and we have staff who are trained to look at resume's and offer suggestions....You can come in and receive services in the resource room, you can do it virtually, through your phone or computer wherever you have access."

Those who qualify can also receive free training for additional certifications and workshops continue to be offered to assist job seekers.

For those who have filed for unemployment, the agency says they can visit their website, call their help-line or come inside offices that have opened to receive assistance with their claims.

"We are fielding questions and trying to address issues via social media accounts as well, again, the chat bot, coming into SC Works Centers where we can also answer some questions for you. So, multiple ways we just continue to ask folks to reach out," Parks said.