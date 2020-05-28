CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet – you’re not alone.

The IRS "Get My Payment" tool here allows you to check the status of your payment – but several people have reached out to our WCNC Defenders team to say even that isn’t working.

‘Payment status not available.’

IRS

Those are the words that are plaguing so many Americans still waiting on their stimulus checks.

If you’re in the same boat, here are a few things you could try.

TIP #1: Plug in your address on the USPS zip code lookup tool to confirm the exact way your address is formatted – including your full zip and any street abbreviations.

USPS

Many Americans have reported this trick finally helped them get their IRS confirmation.

TIP #2: Some web experts have suggested typing your address in all capital letters. Many have reported that simple change works.

TIP #3: Others on social media have reported success after trying different variations of their address, like “st” instead of “street,” and adding a period after abbreviations.

TIP #4: Try using a different browser to log into the IRS site.

If you’re still not having any luck, don’t panic, it doesn’t mean you won’t ever get a check.

The IRS says they’re still making changes to their web tool, and they’re still mailing out debit cards.

If you still haven’t gotten your money yet, it’ll likely be coming via snail mail, since the direct deposit deadline has passed.

But keep in mind they’re in discreet envelopes – so don’t accidentally toss it out!

If any of these tips worked for you, let us know.

If you’re still having trouble, email our defenders team: thedefenders@wcnc.com

RELATED: 'I thought it was junk mail' | Stimulus debit cards don't look like you think they would

RELATED: Your stimulus payment may be on its way on a debit card

RELATED: Nursing homes can't seize stimulus checks for Medicare, FTC says

RELATED: VERIFY: How to make sure your stimulus check is real

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus checks sent to dead people need to be returned, IRS says