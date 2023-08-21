Food Lion recalls mixed vegetables, sweet corn due to possible listeria contamination

Customers who purchased the recalled products can return them for a refund worth double their purchase price, Food Lion announced.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion has recalled two vegetable products due to potential listeria concerns, the Salisbury-based grocery chain announced.

The recalls were issued for Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn. Both items are recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The following products were recalled by Food Lion:

Food Lion Mixed Vegetables

16 ounce

UPC 0003582600509

Customers may have purchased these products between Jan. 19, 2023, and Aug. 19, 2023.

Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn

16 ounce

UPC 0003582607985

Customers may have purchased these products between Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2023.

Customers who purchased either of these affected products should not eat them and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's "Double Your Money Back" guarantee. Food Lion operates more than 1,000 stores nationwide and is headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina.

