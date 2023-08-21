Food Lion recalls mixed vegetables, sweet corn due to possible listeria contamination

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion has recalled two vegetable products due to potential listeria concerns, the Salisbury-based grocery chain announced.
The recalls were issued for Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn. Both items are recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The following products were recalled by Food Lion:
Food Lion Mixed Vegetables
16 ounce
UPC 0003582600509
Customers may have purchased these products between Jan. 19, 2023, and Aug. 19, 2023.
Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn
16 ounce
UPC 0003582607985
Customers may have purchased these products between Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2023.
Customers who purchased either of these affected products should not eat them and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's "Double Your Money Back" guarantee. Food Lion operates more than 1,000 stores nationwide and is headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app for live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.