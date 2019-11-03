A company has recalled thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour because it could be contaminated with salmonella.
Hometown Food Co., has issued voluntary, limited recall on two lot codes of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, according to Publix and Winn-Dixie.
Publix said about 12,185 cases were distributed to retailers and distributors nationwide. The grocers said to return the products to the stores for a refund or to throw them away.
Here’s the information on Hometown Food Co. products sold at Publix affected by this recall:
Product Name: Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour
GTIN #: 0 5150022241 3
Lot Code/Best If Used By Date: 8 292 APR 19 2020; 8 293 APR 20 2020
Here is the info on Hometown Food Co. products sold at Winn-Dixie affected this recall:
Product Name: Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour
Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3
UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6
Lot Codes:
- 8 292
- 8293
Best if used by date: April 19, 2020
What other people are reading right now:
- Coach, wife electrocuted while installing new scoreboard
- Zoo says nothing will happen to jaguar that injured woman
- President Trump tweets support of permanent daylight saving time
- Woman wins the lottery 30 times in one day
- April the Giraffe updates: 'April has profoundly advanced'
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.