WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Evans Food Group Ltd., an Arlington, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 3,796 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork skin products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.[View Labels (PDF Only)]

Recall of fried pork skins

USDA

The product that contains soy – the red hot fried pork skins – is packaged in a variety pack that does not declare soy on the outside package display panel; however, soy is declared on the individual 1-oz. product label and is listed in the individual product’s list of ingredients. The consumer would not be able to see the soy ingredient on the label unless they open the larger box.

The RTE fried pork skin items were produced from April 15, 2020, to May 11, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

10-oz. box of “Mac’s CHICHARRONES PORK SKINS Hot & Spicy VARIETY PACK 10 SINGLES” containing 1-oz. bags of “Mac’s CHICHARRONES PORK SKINS RED HOT FRIED PORK SKINS” with “best-by” dates 7/8/2020, 7/29/2020, 8/1/2020, 8/17/2020 and 8/19/2020 and lot codes 20106, 20107, 20113, 20118, 20122, 20125, 20128 and 20129 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7293” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered by the establishment during a records review.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.