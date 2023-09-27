More than 260,000 toddler books recalled due to choking hazard

The Rainbow Road Series board books were sold nationwide at retailers including Barnes & Noble, Sam's Club, and Target, and online at Amazon.com.

WASHINGTON — Make Believe Ideas Ltd. is recalling hundreds of thousands of board books for small kids sold across the U.S. after learning of plastic rings detaching from the products and presenting a choking hazard.

About 260,000 of the Rainbow Road Series board books were sold nationwide at retailers including Barnes & Noble, Sam's Club, and Target, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from March 2022 through August 2023, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Hertfordshire, UK-based bookseller received two reports of the plastic rings that bind the books together detaching in the United States and one in Australia. No injuries have been reported.

People should stop using the books and contact Make Believe here to receive a gift card as a refund. The company can also be reached at 877-206-1091 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Made in China, the recalled books were also sold at school book fairs and retailed for between $10 and $11 each or a box set for roughly $21, the CPSC release said. An additional 12,900 books were sold in Canada.