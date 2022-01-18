Truist Bank cuts down overdraft fees

The North Carolina-based bank plans to roll out a new checking account this summer with a $100 buffer for customers who spend more than they have in their accounts.

NEW YORK — Editor's note: The video above is on file from November 2021.

Truist Bank says it is reducing its overdraft fees. It’s the latest big bank to announce a substantial overhaul of overdraft policies that often impact the most vulnerable customers.

The North Carolina-based bank plans to roll out a new checking account this summer, Truist One Banking, that will have a $100 buffer for customers who spend more than they have in their accounts.

It will also create a line of credit for those who need to go further into negative territory. The bank is also eliminating bounced-check fees.

According to the bank, the changes will result in an estimated annual client savings of $300 million by 2024.