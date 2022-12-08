Pharmaceutical company says it will create 94 jobs in Richland county expansion

The company plans to invest $81 million into the project.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer that has called Richland County home for the last 25 years is planning a multi-million dollar expansion.

The Ritedose Corporation, which makes aseptic sterile, single-dose medication, will be investing $81 million into the project and expects to create dozens of jobs.

“The Ritedose Corporation’s expansion is a major win for Richland County. Council sees the Ritedose Corporation's continued investment in its facility here as an investment in our community, and we are excited about this project bringing many well-paying jobs to Richland County,” said Richland County Council chair Overture Walker.

Located at Carolina Research Park in Columbia, the first phase of Ritedose Corporation’s expansion includes adding square footage to the existing building.

The expansion will also involve internal renovations to the existing structure of the building.

When complete, according to a press release from the company, the expansion will allow the company to manufacture an additional 400 million doses of pharmaceuticals.

Phase one of the expansion and the addition of approximately 50 of the 94 total jobs will be completed in early 2024.

People interested in applying for these jobs should visit the company’s career page.