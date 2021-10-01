As Powerball jackpot rose to $470M, locals hoped to win big

The rush to purchase a ticket ahead of Saturday's drawing was underway, as locals hoped for a life changing win.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy day for gas stations around The Midlands as people lined up for a chance at the estimated $470 million Powerball jackpot Saturday, Jan. 9.

“People are definitely buying these tickets. They’re buying them by the bus loads. They’re really trying to win this money,” Whitney Patrice, a Sales Associate at the Devine Street Exxon’s Gaz-bah Mini Shop, said. “Everybody wants the millions.”

The jackpot’s winnings increased after no one matched Wednesday’s winning numbers, and again on Sunday after no winner was announced.

“Highest one I won is $29, but I enjoy coming,” Ron Smith, a regular lottery player, said. “I’m hoping to win.”

Olivia Walker does too.

“I won a little bit of money right now in Mega Millions, but I'm trying to win the Powerball jackpot,” Walker said, “Mega Millions jackpot and Lucky for Life jackpot. I want it all.”

To win players have to match six numbers in a random drawing.

The game cost starts at just $2.

Mega Millions® jackpot has been adjusted to $510 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The jackpot amount has increased by $20 million since Tues. Mega Millions® and Powerball® have combined jackpots of nearly $1 billion for the Fri and Sat. Story: https://t.co/3yxNn96U3w pic.twitter.com/1mchzTO54T — SC Education Lottery (@sclottery) January 7, 2021

The odds of winning are slim – one in more than 292 million, but that didn’t stop people from coming out with many hoping to give back.

“I’m going to give money to Harvest Hope Food Bank,” Walker said.

“I’d give it to the Shriner’s Hospital and to the children’s hospital out in Memphis,” Smith said.