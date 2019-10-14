COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball players - check those tickets!

One South Carolinian who played the Powerball has won $50,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. That means the lucky player matched 4 of the 5 winning numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were drawn Saturday, October 12. The numbers were as follows: 12 - 29 - 34 - 53 - 65 with a Powerball number of 23.

No one won the jackpot prize of $90 million on Saturday night, which means that prize has now increased to $100 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16. Tune in to News19 just before the 11 p.m. newscast to watch the drawing.

