With no weekend breakthrough, the federal government shutdown continues and the number of families and individuals financially affected by the furlough is increasing.

RELATED: Shutdown day 17: Democrats plan more pressure on Trump to reopen government

During this financial hardship, Steven M. Hughes from Know Money Inc has four tips for families to prepare for and adjust to any unplanned break in income:

Communicate With Your Bill Holders - 30% of adults don't have an emergency savings, according to NeighborWorks. If you don't have an emergency account that you can rely on to float you through the furlough period, contact your creditors and let them know you're part of the federal furlough. Generate Side Hustle Income - This is a proactive solution to future furloughs and current financial obligations. Take some time and make a list of 5 things you do well, you enjoy doing, and the resources you can use to generate income outside of your full time job. Avoid Withdrawing From Your Retirement Account(s) - While there may not be financial resources readily available to take you through this unplanned furlough, fees for withdrawing money from your retirement accounts can result in 20% of your planned withdrawal, not including or forecasting how much you're missing by taking the money out now. Talk to a professional from your account holder before making any decisions. Have Open Lines Of Communication With Friends And Family - While you may feel the direct impact from the furlough, family and friends could step in and provide some financial relief. Be sure you communicate the realistic expectation of a payment plan if the money is lent to you.

It is also important to reach out to your creditors and learn about any financial programs they have available for those that are affected by the furlough that may give you some relief of paying a current bill.

For more information about Know Money, Inc., visit their website.